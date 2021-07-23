Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.19% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.86 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.