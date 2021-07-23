Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 194,000 CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $428,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

