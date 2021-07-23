Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 224,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNL opened at $9.65 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

