Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $498,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $19,920,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $16,966,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,940,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.