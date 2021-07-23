Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

BWAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

