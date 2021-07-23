Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,117,000.

NDACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

