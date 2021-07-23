Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce sales of $156.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $628.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.