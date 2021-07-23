Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,790 shares of company stock worth $42,738,773. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

