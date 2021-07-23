Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,070 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $214.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

