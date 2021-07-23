Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,983 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.