Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.