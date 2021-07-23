Caxton Associates LP Invests $247,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $253,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

