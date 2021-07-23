Caxton Associates LP Invests $307,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xerox by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after buying an additional 457,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

