Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

ALGN stock opened at $627.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $603.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

