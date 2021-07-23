CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

