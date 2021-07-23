Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.40 ($7.53) on Monday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.60 ($4.24) and a fifty-two week high of €6.60 ($7.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

