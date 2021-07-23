Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409,357 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $65,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

