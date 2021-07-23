Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

CE stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,666. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.19. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

