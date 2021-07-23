Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $152.78. 28,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19. Celanese has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
