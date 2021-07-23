Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 876,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,617. Celanese has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

