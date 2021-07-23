Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Stock Price Up 5%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 475,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through six segments: U.S. Higher Education, International Higher Education, Secondary Education, Workforce Skills, English Language Teaching, and Research.

