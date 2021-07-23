Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of -37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.05. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.