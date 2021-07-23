Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.60

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 4092484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.90 ($1.33).

CEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.64.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.