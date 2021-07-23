Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CVCY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

