Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $94.22 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

