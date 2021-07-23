Cerner (CERN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cerner to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cerner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

