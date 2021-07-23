CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Shares of GIB opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

