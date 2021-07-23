CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.10.

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$116.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

