Chardan Capital Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

