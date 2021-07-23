Chardan Capital Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.
ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
