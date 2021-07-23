Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Increased by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 150.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 369.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.08. 5,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,521. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $702.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

