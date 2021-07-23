Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

