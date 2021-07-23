Chevron (CVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.99. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.