Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,806.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

