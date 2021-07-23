Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,825.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,806.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.