CIBC Lowers Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.34.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

