CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$23.55 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.86.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.