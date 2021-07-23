Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,479 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,609. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

