Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182,272 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $145,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

