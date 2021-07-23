Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Cigna stock opened at $232.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

