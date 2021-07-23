Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $410.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cintas traded as high as $396.35 and last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

