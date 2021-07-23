Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

