Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,700 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,345,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG opened at $16.00 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

