Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $21.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.