Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.12 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

