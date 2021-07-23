Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,368 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.