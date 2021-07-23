Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.42 and a beta of 3.81. Civeo has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $20.67.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
