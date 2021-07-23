Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.42 and a beta of 3.81. Civeo has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $20.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

