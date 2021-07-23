Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLZNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.