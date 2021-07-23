Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce $210.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.50 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $877.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $883.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,399. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

