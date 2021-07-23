Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

