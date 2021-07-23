Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Buys $270,720.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il purchased 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il purchased 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il purchased 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

MIE stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.